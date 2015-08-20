FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays takes Villemain for French FIG DCM
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barclays takes Villemain for French FIG DCM

Philip Wright

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Francois Villemain to work in its French financial institutions debt capital markets business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Villemain previously worked at Deutsche Bank, where he had been since July 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The hire of Villemain comes just a few months after the departure of Charles Tessier, who was a director focusing on French financial institutions origination. (Reporting by Philip Wright, writing by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker, Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
