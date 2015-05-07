FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays takes Yang from Deutsche syndicate desk
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barclays takes Yang from Deutsche syndicate desk

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a director for its sovereign, supranational and agencies syndicate desk.

Yang will replace Fabianna Del Canto, who moved to New York in February to cover SSA and emerging markets syndicate at Barclays.

She will join in August and report to Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and rates syndicate. Yang joined Deutsche in 2007 and was most recently head of the London SSA syndicate team. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.