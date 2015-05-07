MOVES-Barclays takes Yang from Deutsche syndicate desk

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a director for its sovereign, supranational and agencies syndicate desk.

Yang will replace Fabianna Del Canto, who moved to New York in February to cover SSA and emerging markets syndicate at Barclays.

She will join in August and report to Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and rates syndicate. Yang joined Deutsche in 2007 and was most recently head of the London SSA syndicate team. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)