MOVES-Barwa Bank hires Karacaoglu as head of syndications
March 17, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barwa Bank hires Karacaoglu as head of syndications

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Qatar’s Barwa Bank has hired Cenk Karacaoglu as head of syndications in the debt business, reporting to the bank’s head of capital financing Arsalaan Ahmed.

Before joining Barwa, Karacaoglu was briefly Al Rajhi Bank’s head of trade finance, a post he held for around four months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that he was a vice president in the fixed income business of Turkey’s Bank Asya for just over 11 years.

Before he became a banker, Karacaoglu worked in Singapore Airline’s finance department for five years.

A spokesperson for Barwa Bank would not comment on whether Karacaoglu has replaced anyone at the institution.

His hire is “part of the ongoing investment into the debt capital markets platform,” the spokesperson said.

Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre

