September 16, 2016 / 6:51 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BBVA taps Adler to run US investment bank, to cut 35 jobs

Philip Scipio

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - BBVA shook up its corporate and investment banking unit in the US naming Michael Adler as head of corporate & investment banking USA. The move consolidates CIB leadership under a single structure.

Among Adler's first tasks in the new post will be to cut some 35 positions across bank offices in New York, Houston and Dallas in an effort to streamline the organizational structure of the investment bank and concentrate on core clients, according to a press release.

The cuts, roughly 10% of the US CIB, reflect a "difficult environment marked by an uncertain economy and new business models and competitors."

As part of the streamlining process, the bank said it will also resize some teams and relocate functions.

Adler has been with BBVA for the last six years, most recently as head of the bank's Compass' Commercial Banking group where he was responsible for the strategic planning, product development and financial performance of the segment. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

