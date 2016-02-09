FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blasco rejoins BBVA to head bond and loan syndicate
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Blasco rejoins BBVA to head bond and loan syndicate

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Juan Blasco has joined BBVA as global head of syndication in global finance, a newly created division that encompasses bonds, loans and project finance.

He will report to Ricardo Laiseca, head of global finance, and will be part of the global finance management committee, a BBVA spokesperson said.

The appointment became effective this month, according to Blasco’s LinkedIn profile.

This is Blasco’s second stint at the Spanish bank. He was previously head of credit markets in Europe for nearly seven years between December 2005 and October 2012.

He left to join Lloyds as managing director, head of credit products, a role he held until this latest move. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
