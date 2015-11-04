MOVES-Campos leaves BBVA, new head of corporate loans appointed

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Janin Campos has left BBVA after almost five years at the bank, during which he played an important role in leading its loan business, most recently as head of corporate syndicated lending for Europe and Asia, a BBVA spokesperson said.

Campos joined BBVA in 2011 from Royal Bank of Scotland where he was a managing director responsible for corporate loan origination in Southern Europe.

Jorge Gonzalez has been appointed to a new position as head of corporate loans within BBVA’s new global finance unit, which was created last July to boost client dialogue by offering them integral lending and debt services.

Gonzalez will report to the head of the global finance unit, Ricardo Laiseca, former chief operating officer at BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking and head of BBVA Global Markets prior to that.

Previously, Gonzalez was head of BBVA’s corporate lending Americas team since May 2011. Before joining BBVA New York as head of credit risk & portfolio management for Americas in September 2007, Gonzalez was responsible for managing the credit risk team in BBVA London. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)