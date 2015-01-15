Rial leaves Marfrig to join Santander Brasil board, sources say

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sérgio Rial, who stepped down early on Thursday as chief executive officer of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig SA, plans to join Banco Santander Brasil SA as chairman of the board within a few hours, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Rial, a former investment banker with a combined 20-year experience at Bear Stearns Cos and ABN Amro NV, was replaced by Martin Secco Arias as Marfrig’s CEO. Rial had become CEO of the São Paulo-based meatpacker in January last year.

Santander Brasil declined to comment. Efforts to reach Rial for comment were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)