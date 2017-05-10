MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.

The advisory firm's UK mid-cap team was launched in 2013 and now covers 150 UK stocks, and with its new hires plans to double that coverage to 300 stocks by the end of the year.

Weston is a healthcare specialist who was most recently at Numis. Osburn was most recently at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Other additions this year include Donald Tait from Panmure Gordon and Anthony Plom from Canaccord, the bank said on Wednesday.

David Mortlock, Berenberg's head of investment banking and the London office, said the investment in research comes at a time Berenberg is increasing its UK equity capital markets activity.

He said the bank had been involved in seven UK ECM deals this year, most as sole bookrunner, and was growing its corporate broking client list. (Reporting by Steve Slater)