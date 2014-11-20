FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Berenberg names new head of London office
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Berenberg names new head of London office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Berenberg has promoted David Mortlock, its current global head of equities, to head of its London office, the German bank said on Thursday.

Mortlock, who joined Berenberg in 2010, will be responsible for the 209 staff based in London across its investment banking, private banking and asset management teams.

The London office was previously run by former Morgan Stanley banker Andy McNally, whose departure from the 424-year-old bank was announced in July.

Mortlock has spent more than 16 years in investment banking and previously worked at Schroders, Citigroup and MF Global. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely)

