a year ago
MOVES-Berenberg hires Ramp to head ECM in New York office
June 7, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Berenberg hires Ramp to head ECM in New York office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Berenberg has appointed James Ramp as head of equity capital markets in its New York office, the latest hire for the German investment bank in the US as it seeks to expand its share of business in the country.

Ramp has over 20 years of experience in ECM and investment banking. He was previously managing director at BNY Convergex and Susquehanna International, and has held senior roles at Cowen and Rothschild, Berenberg said on Tuesday.

Berenberg launched its US operation - Berenberg Capital Markets - in Boston in 2011, offering European equity products to US institutional investors. Since then has opened offices in New York, Chicago and San Francisco and in September it launched a trading desk in New York. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

