MOVES-Parente joins Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance life sciences

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) said on Thursday it was expanding its underwriting into the risks of life sciences, naming John Parente to head that area.

BHSI is targeting risks such as medical devices, generic pharmaceuticals and clinical trials, among others, the company said in a statement.

Parente comes to BHSI from Lexington Insurance Co, the statement said.

Last year, Berkshire Hathaway Inc established its U.S. commercial insurance business, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, a group company that underwrites property, casualty, professional and executive liability insurance and programs. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)