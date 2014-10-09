FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Blackrock sets up European direct lending platform with Caron hire
October 9, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Blackrock sets up European direct lending platform with Caron hire

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Blackrock has set up a direct lending platform in Europe with the appointment of managing director Stephan Caron.

Caron joined the London office of Blackrock in the newly created role as head of European direct corporate financing. He will report into Blackrock’s managing director and European head of credit enhanced strategies, Michael Phelps.

Prior to Blackrock, Caron was at GE Capital where he held a number of roles including head of mid-market lending and chief commercial officer in the UK. He left GE in December 2013 having joined in 1999.

Prior to banking, Caron participated in three Olympic Games as a swimmer and won two Olympic bronze medals in the 100 metres freestyle in Seoul in 1988 and Barcelona in 1992. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

