FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BlackRock hires former co-head of UK Treasury funds team
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 22, 2016 / 1:14 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock hires former co-head of UK Treasury funds team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - BlackRock has hired the former co-head of asset management at the UK Treasury, Jonathan Gee, to join its government relations team, a company spokesman said.

Gee led Britain’s implementation of hedge funds regulation the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive during his time with the government.

He joined BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, on Jan. 11 and reports to Joanna Cound, head of government affairs and public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the BlackRock spokesman said.

Since leaving the Treasury in November 2014, Gee has worked for the Investment Association as a senior adviser on regulatory affairs. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.