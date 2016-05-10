MOVES-Schepers joins BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory unit

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Joppe Schepers has joined BlackRock’s Financial Markets Advisory (FMA) business in London as a domain expert in its balance sheet and capital management practice, according to a company spokesperson.

He will report to Charles Hatami, deputy head of the FMA group in the EMEA region.

Schepers joined BlackRock last month from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was co-head of its capital products business (debt capital markets) in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, advising banks on their capital structures.

He joined BAML in 2014 from UBS, where he had been since 2008.

Schepers follows Roberto Speranza, another former UBS banker who joined BlackRock FMA earlier this year. Speranza is in charge of leading business development efforts in Southern Europe and Italy.

BlackRock’s FMA business sits within BlackRock Solutions, which provides advice to holders of complex risk exposures, according to its website. (Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by Alice Gledhill, editing by Ian Edmondson)