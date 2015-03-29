FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Islamic bank BLME's CEO to resign effective June 11 - statement
March 29, 2015 / 9:42 AM / in 3 years

MOVES-Islamic bank BLME's CEO to resign effective June 11 - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), Britain’s largest stand-alone Islamic lender, said on Sunday its chief executive would step down effective June 11.

Humphrey Percy, who has served as CEO since August 2006, will also step down as a board member of the bank, BLME said in a statement.

No reason for Percy’s departure was given in the statement, which quoted him as saying “I look forward to the new challenges that lie ahead”.

An announcement on his successor as chief executive of BLME will be made in due course, the statement added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

