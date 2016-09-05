LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - BlueBay Asset Management has hired a hedge fund founder as a portfolio manager in its investment-grade team.
Mark Bathgate, a co-founder of macro hedge fund ABD Investment Management, will report to Mark Dowding, partner and co-head of investment grade at BlueBay.
BlueBay's investment-grade team, which manages US$24bn, invests across sovereign and corporate debt using both long only and hedge fund strategies, said the firm in a statement.
Explaining the appointment, Dowding said investment fundamentals in the investment-grade sector had "given way to macro impacts for the large part".
Bathgate was head of research and business development at ABD, having previously worked in research at UBS O'Connor, Goldman Sachs and JB Were, and as a portfolio manager at Morgan Grenfell Asset Management. (Reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
