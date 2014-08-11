FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlueBay Asset Management boosts investment grade team
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BlueBay Asset Management boosts investment grade team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - BlueBay Asset Management LLP, part of Royal Bank of Canada’s asset management business, said it appointed Kaspar Hense as a portfolio manager in its investment grade team.

Hense will be responsible for the team’s global sovereign and aggregate bond strategies.

He worked at Deutsche Asset Management, a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG, in Frankfurt for the most part of his decade-long career.

BlueBay’s investment grade business managed nearly $30 billion in assets as of June.

BlueBay is part of Royal Bank of Canada’s asset management division, RBC Global Asset Management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
