FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-MOVES-BlueCrest hires two ex-Visium portfolio managers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

REFILE-MOVES-BlueCrest hires two ex-Visium portfolio managers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiled to change penultimate paragraph to read "...would continue trading with..." instead of "plans to continue trading using...")

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - BlueCrest Capital Management has hired two former money managers from shuttered Visium Asset Management's London office.

Robert Bonte-Friedheim and Owen Taylor joined BlueCrest on Sept. 15 from Visium Asset UK, filings on the website of British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority showed.

Visium Asset Management, which once managed $8 billion, has returned most client money after founder Jacob Gottlieb decided to close the fund in the aftermath of an insider trading and fraud scandal involving some of his staff earlier this year.

Taylor will be joining ex-Visium money manager Nick Chetwynd-Talbot at BlueCrest to co-run consumer investments, after both ran separate portfolios at Visium, a source told Reuters.

A spokesman at BlueCrest confirmed Bonte-Friedheim and Taylor had joined the hedge fund but declined to comment on their new roles.

BlueCrest announced it was shutting its doors to external investment on Dec. 1 and is in the process of giving investors their money back, although would continue trading with staff and partners' money.

Visium did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.