Brazil's BM&FBovespa taps Andrade as head of products, clients
September 16, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa taps Andrade as head of products, clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, has tapped Jose Ribeiro de Andrade as senior vice president for products and clients.

In a securities filing on Friday, BM&FBovespa said Andrade, currently head of Latin America fixed income and currency at bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take office only after the termination of his current contract.

It gave no exact timetable. In the meantime, Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto, senior vice president for clearing, custody and operations, will handle Andrade's responsibilities, the filing said.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
