February 17, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Public sector banker Antonelli heads for BMO

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Massimo Antonelli is joining Bank of Montreal to work in the bank’s public sector business, according to market sources.

Antonelli was a director in debt capital markets coverage focused on sovereigns at Credit Suisse, and was put at risk at the end of last year as part the Swiss bank’s strategic review of its fixed income division.

He is expected to join next week and will report to Scott Graham, head of public sector new issues.

Antonelli will work with Edward Mizuhara, director, public sector new issues, and Lindsay Wortzman, an associate in DCM origination and syndication.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Antonelli worked at RBS. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

