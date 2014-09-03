FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNP Paribas pair go as emerging markets prop desk shut
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas pair go as emerging markets prop desk shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, has shut its emerging markets proprietary trading desk in London, resulting in the departure of two senior traders, a person familiar with the matter said.

The desk invested money on behalf of the bank. Tougher regulations, including the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States, has limited the risks banks can take with their money.

Jean-Luc Alexandre, who ran BNP’s emerging markets prop desk, left in mid-July, according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s register of industry staff. Philippe Fourcade, a trader on the desk, left on Aug. 20, the register showed. Both are now listed as inactive on the register.

Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.