LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Antoine Bovyn, formerly a director on the equity capital market syndicate desk at Societe Generale, has joined Exane BNP Paribas as co-head of primary markets, co-ordinating pitching activity and deal execution alongside the other co-head Stephane Egnell.

Bovyn left Societe Generale back in May. (Reporting by Robert Venes; Editing by Gareth Gore)