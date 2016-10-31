Bussiere lands at BNP Paribas

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Claire Bussiere on Monday started a new role at BNP Paribas as head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for the Benelux, according to a bank spokeswoman.

She will report to Edward Stevenson, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets.

Bussiere moved to the French bank from Nomura's FIG DCM team, which she joined in 2011. She previously worked at Barclays and Goldman Sachs, according to her LinkedIn profile.