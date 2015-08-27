FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNP Paribas recruits Foti to head Italian FIG DCM
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas recruits Foti to head Italian FIG DCM

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired Antonio Foti to head up its Italian financial institutions debt capital markets business, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Foti previously worked at RBS, where he was a director in financial institutions DCM. He left at the end of July, according to the Financial Conduct Authority register.

He replaces Nicoletta Bertolini, who left in April to join Intesa Sanpaolo, and will report to the French bank’s head of FIG DCM Edward Stevenson. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright and Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.