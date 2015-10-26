FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Harden resigns from BNP Paribas FIG DCM role
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Harden resigns from BNP Paribas FIG DCM role

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Kai Harden has resigned from BNP Paribas where he was co-head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a source close to the matter said.

Menko Jaekel, with whom Harden was co-head, will continue in his role, the source said. Jaekel reports to Edward Stevenson, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets.

Harden worked at BNP Paribas for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

IFR was unable to contact Harden via LinkedIn or his work mobile number.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.