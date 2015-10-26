MOVES-Harden resigns from BNP Paribas FIG DCM role

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Kai Harden has resigned from BNP Paribas where he was co-head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a source close to the matter said.

Menko Jaekel, with whom Harden was co-head, will continue in his role, the source said. Jaekel reports to Edward Stevenson, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets.

Harden worked at BNP Paribas for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

IFR was unable to contact Harden via LinkedIn or his work mobile number.