MOVES-BNP Paribas details new HY and leveraged loan team
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas details new HY and leveraged loan team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has announced a number of new appointments within its newly-merged high-yield and leveraged loan syndicate desk in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, headed by Charlotte Conlan.

Within the region, Paolo Grassi becomes head of sponsor leveraged loans, while Stanford Hartman takes on the role of head of high-yield bonds. In addition, Stuart Perry becomes head of corporate and MTF leveraged loans and asset finance for EMEA.

All three report to Conlan. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

