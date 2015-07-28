MOVES-BNP Paribas overhauls senior CEEMEA DCM team

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has reshuffled its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa bond business with Alexis Taffin de Tilques stepping into the top role as head of debt capital markets origination for the region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Taffin de Tilques replaces Giulio Baratta, who has moved to focus on investment-grade Western corporates. Baratta previously combined his emerging markets role with leading the bank’s EMEA corporate debt capital markets business.

Taffin de Tilques will be based in London and report to Martin Egan, global head of primary markets and origination, and Eric Josserand, head of CEEMEA global markets.

In addition, Rajiv Shah has seen his remit expanded to become head of DCM origination for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Shah, who already covered Africa, takes responsibility for the new regions after James Sadler had left BNP Paribas for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in May.

Sergey Sudakov, meanwhile, has been promoted to head debt capital markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region.

Sudakov replaces Kirill Golikov, who has left the French bank.

The moves in BNP Paribas’ emerging markets debt capital markets business follow the announcement last week that it had poached Alexander Karolev from HSBC to join its emerging markets syndicate team.

Karolev, who begins in his new role in September, is a junior replacement for Nick Darrant, who left the bank for JP Morgan in June. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Luzette Strauss)