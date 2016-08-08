FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNP Paribas hires Wiedrick as head of US ABS
August 8, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas hires Wiedrick as head of US ABS

Will Caiger-Smith

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired a senior securitization banker from JP Morgan to help build out its asset-backed securities business in the US, according to people close to the situation.

Mick Wiedrick, formerly an executive director on JP Morgan's ABS and CMBS syndicate, will start on BNP Paribas' New York syndicate desk in October, said two people close to the hire.

As head of ABS syndicate, he will help the French bank build out its client list in areas including auto, equipment and fleet lease ABS, one of the people said.

The position is a newly created one. Simon Mayes, head of US FIG syndicate at BNP Paribas, currently oversees the ABS syndicate desk and will continue doing so until Wiedrick starts.

Wiedrick had been at JP Morgan for nearly a decade. The bank declined to comment on his departure. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Jack Doran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
