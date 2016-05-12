FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Renata Rojas leaving BNP Paribas, will join Banco Sabadell
May 12, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Renata Rojas leaving BNP Paribas, will join Banco Sabadell

Karen Schwartz

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Renata Rojas, a director at BNP Paribas, is leaving her role to join Banco Sabadell in loan syndications, sources said.

Rojas has worked at BNP Paribas for five years. She reports to Helene Penido, a managing director. Her last day with the bank will be Friday.

After a three-month garden leave, she will start with Banco Sabadell as a senior vice president in loan syndications. She will report to Enrique Castillo, head of structured finance Americas.

Rojas will remain in New York. (Reporting by Karen Schwartz; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)

