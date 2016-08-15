FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas seeks origination boost with fixed income combo
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas seeks origination boost with fixed income combo

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, August 15 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has combined primary and credit markets under a new single business line, according to a person familiar with the situation at the bank.

It has appointed Martin Egan and Benjamin Jacquard as global co-heads of primary and credit markets, a continuation of the deep overhaul of the investment bank that started in 2014.

The bank hopes the combination will strengthen origination globally while putting in place a structure that handles the public and private sides of the fixed income business in the face of new regulations.

Egan and Jacquard will retain their existing positions of global head of primary markets and global head of credit, respectively, and continue to report to Olivier Osty, executive head of global markets.

The new combined business encompasses BNP Paribas's asset finance and securitisation business, which is headed globally by Matt Salvner. Salvner, who is also head of primary and credit Americas, reports jointly for both roles to Egan and Jacquard.

BNP Paribas merged its loan and bond origination businesses in December 2014 and created a single global syndicate in March last year as Yann Gerardin, head of BNP Paribas's corporate and investment bank put his stamp on the organisation. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.