MOVES-BNP Paribas's Leblanc to quit loan market
November 27, 2014

MOVES-BNP Paribas's Leblanc to quit loan market

Prakash Chakravarti

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Syndicated loan market veteran Didier Leblanc is leaving the industry after 18 years and will be relocating to the US.

Leblanc, who is head of loan syndicate and loan sales for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, arrived in Asia in June 2007 when he was transferred with the French bank to Hong Kong to head Asian loan syndications.

He moved to Singapore in August 2010 and continued in that role until recently, when the bank hired Christophe Cerisier to head loan capital markets for Asia-Pacific in October.

Following Cerisier’s appointment to the origination role, Leblanc continued to retain responsibility for loan syndicate and loan sales for Asia Pacific.

With Leblanc set to leave the bank, Wayne Green will step into his shoes as head of loan syndicate and loan sales for the region. Green is currently head of loan syndications for Australia and will be relocating to Hong Kong in January.

Leblanc started his banking career in 1991 and joined the loan syndications team in Credit Lyonnais in London in 1996. He moved to Paris in 2001 to work for BNP before moving to Asia in 2007. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

