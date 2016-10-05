FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas bolsters industrials team
October 5, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas bolsters industrials team

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has strengthened its industrials team across Europe, Middle East and Africa with the appointment of two senior bankers in Frankfurt.

Frank Balhorn joined the French group at the beginning of this month as head of chemicals EMEA and Sebastian Bihari joined on the same day as head of automotive EMEA.

Both report to Berthold Mueller, head of industrials EMEA, who is based in Frankfurt. BNP Paribas has said in the past that it wished to expand its activities in Germany.

Balhorn joins from Lazard, where he was a managing director. He has 16 years' experience and has worked in London as well as Frankfurt.

Bihari has 12 years' experience. He joins from boutique Moelis & Co, where he was an executive director based in London focused on the German market and automotives. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
