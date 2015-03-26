FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Basirov takes new job at BNP Paribas
March 26, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Basirov takes new job at BNP Paribas

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 - Alexandra Basirov, one of three bankers put at risk by BNP Paribas at the end of January, is to take up another job at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Basirov co-headed the bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business alongside Jamie Stirling.

She has been appointed as UK head of official institutions coverage (OIC), a new role at the bank that spans borrowers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds based in the UK. She will report to Laurent Leveque, head of EMEA OIC.

“Official Institutions remain a core strategic importance to the bank and with the appointment of Alexandra the bank looks to deepen and expand the relationships and market share, across products with this key client segment,” the memo said.

Robert Whichello and Thierry Capelle were the other two bankers at risk of redundancy by the bank. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
