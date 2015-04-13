FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNP Paribas unveils line-up for new loan and bond platform
April 13, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas unveils line-up for new loan and bond platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has announced a number of appointments to its corporate debt platform in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which was created last December when it merged its corporate bond and loan businesses.

Giulio Baratta will head up investment grade finance, which will focus on providing event-driven financings, primarily for the bank’s strategic clients and what it calls grandes relations. The IG finance team will be supported by an IG loans team headed by Pierre Semeria and an IG bond team headed by Mark Lynagh.

Meanwhile, the bank has set up a corporate leveraged capital markets team for clients rated below investment grade, which will be headed by Arnaud Tresca. A separate sub-IG and midcap debt structuring will feed into these efforts and be headed by Dominique de Narbonne.

All report to Renaud-Franck Falce, who heads the corporate debt and loan platform in EMEA, as well as to his deputy Tim Drayson. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

