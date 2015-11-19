MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Lewis as European syndicate head

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Rupert Lewis has been appointed head of European bond syndicate at BNP Paribas, effective immediately, a spokesperson at the bank confirmed on Thursday.

The appointment follows the resignation last month of Derry Hubbard, who was head of FIG and SSA bond syndicate.

In March, BNP Paribas consolidated bond and loan syndicate into a single global function, led by Fred Zorzi, who was previously co-head of bonds.

At the same time Lewis was made head of high-grade corporate and CEEMEA growth markets bond syndicate. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)