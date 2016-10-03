BNP Paribas appoints new UK head

(Changes two months to two years in third paragraph.)

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Anne Marie Verstraeten has been appointed head of the UK for BNP Paribas, responsible for all the French bank's activities in the country, where it employs 7,500 people.

Verstraeten replaces Ludovic de Montille and starts in her new position immediately. De Montilee has been made non-executive UK group chairman.

Verstraeten has been head of the Netherlands for BNP Paribas for the last two years and before then was head of Canada for four years. Previously she worked at Fortis, which was taken over by BNP Paribas during the financial crisis in 2008.

She has worked in London, New York and Singapore and was global head of the worldwide energy group at the bank. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)