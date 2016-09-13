FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Cruikshank as Asia-Pacific chair
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Cruikshank as Asia-Pacific chair

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon has appointed David Cruikshank as chairman of Asia-Pacific, replacing Stephen Lackey who becomes vice chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.

Cruikshank has worked at the bank since 2003 and is in charge of the corporates and public finance market segment within global client management.

Before that he was CEO of treasury services, responsible for global payments, trade finance and cash management. He has also worked at Citigroup and ABN AMRO.

Cruikshank will be based in Hong Kong and report to Karen Peetz, president of BNY Mellon. Lackey will also play a strategic role managing key client relationships. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.