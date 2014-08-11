FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints new country executive for Japan
August 11, 2014

MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints new country executive for Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Investment management company BNY Mellon appointed Douglas Hymas as country executive for Japan and general manager of the company’s Tokyo branch.

Hymas will be the chief strategist, leader and senior representative for BNY Mellon’s business groups with regulators and clients and report to Gregory Roath, the company’s Asia-Pacific Head of Global Client Management.

Hymas, who has worked in Japan since 1991, was most recently president and chief executive of ING Mutual Funds Investment Company (Japan), a position he held since 2009.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

