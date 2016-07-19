FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Kablawi head of investment services EMEA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Kablawi head of investment services EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon has appointed Hani Kablawi as head of investment services for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Kablawi was previously head of asset servicing for EMEA.

Kablawi's new role will span asset servicing, alternative investment services, corporate trust services, broker-dealer services, depositary receipts and treasury services. He will continue to be based in London.

Kablawi started with BNY Mellon in 1997 and has worked in New York, the Middle East and London.

Kablawi will report to Brian Shea, CEO of investment services, and Michael Cole-Fontayn, chairman of EMEA.

Daron Pearce will replace Kablawi as CEO of Asset Servicing for EMEA. (Reporting by Lauren Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.