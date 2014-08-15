FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Linda Hunter joins Boston Private Bank from Simplicity Bank
#Market News
August 15, 2014

MOVES-Linda Hunter joins Boston Private Bank from Simplicity Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, a wealth management and private banking company, said it hired Linda Hunter from Simplicity Bancorp Inc as vice president and manager of southern California banking offices.

Based in Encino, Hunter will supervise Boston Private’s multiple banking offices and the development of intercompany partnerships.

Hunter, who has 22 years of banking experience, was the vice president of branch delivery at Simplicity Bank, a unit of Simplicity Bancorp, previously known as Kaiser Federal Financial Corp.

