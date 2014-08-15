FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Libor probe-linked trader Cecere to rejoin Brevan Howard-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 15, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Libor probe-linked trader Cecere to rejoin Brevan Howard-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP has rehired Chris Cecere, a trader criticized by Japanese authorities for his alleged role in efforts to rig the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Cecere, who earlier joined Brevan Howard’s Geneva office in 2010 from Citigroup Inc, had left the hedge fund in June last year for undisclosed personal reasons.

He had moved to Element Capital Management LLC in New York earlier this year, the Journal report said. (on.wsj.com/1AjeyMs)

Japanese regulators in 2011 found two Citigroup employees were involved in attempted manipulation of the yen-denominated Libor rate.

In an interview with Reuters in 2012, Cecere said he left Citigroup voluntarily with full bonus and that he had not been questioned by regulators.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.