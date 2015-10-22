FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BTG Pactual names Guillermo Ortiz as Mexico chairman
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BTG Pactual names Guillermo Ortiz as Mexico chairman

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has appointed former Bank of Mexico governor Guillermo Ortiz as chairman of its Mexican unit, the bank said on Thursday.

Before joining BTG, Ortiz served as chairman of the Bank for International Settlements and as chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte. He was also Mexico’s secretary of finance and public credit between 1994 and 1998.

Ortiz will join BTG on January 1 2016 and will be based in Mexico City. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.