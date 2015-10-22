MOVES-BTG Pactual names Guillermo Ortiz as Mexico chairman

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has appointed former Bank of Mexico governor Guillermo Ortiz as chairman of its Mexican unit, the bank said on Thursday.

Before joining BTG, Ortiz served as chairman of the Bank for International Settlements and as chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte. He was also Mexico’s secretary of finance and public credit between 1994 and 1998.

Ortiz will join BTG on January 1 2016 and will be based in Mexico City. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)