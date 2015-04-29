FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BTMU hires financial-institution specialists for Asia push
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BTMU hires financial-institution specialists for Asia push

Steve Garton

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has hired two senior bankers specialising in financial institutions as it looks to expand its Asian corporate banking platform.

Peter Heidinger, most recently global head of financial institutions at Standard Chartered, will join on June 1 as co-head of corporate banking for Asia and Oceania.

BTMU, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, also said it had hired Frederic Cabay as head of financial institutions for the same region. Cabay joined on April 27 from JP Morgan’s treasury services division.

Both new hires will be based in Singapore. (Reporting by Steve Garton)

