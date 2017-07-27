MOVES-Bucaille to step down as Lazard CFO

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Matthieu Bucaille is to step down as chief financial officer of Lazard from October 1 after six years in the post to become chief executive of Lazard International, based in Paris.

Evan Russo, current co-head of capital markets and capital structure advisory, will replace Bucaille as CFO. Russo has been in his current position for a decade. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

In addition Scott Hoffman, general counsel, will also become chief administrative officer, to help coordinate the firm's strategy. And Bruno Roger, chairman of Lazard France, will be vice chairman of Lazard Group. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)