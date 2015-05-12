FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-FIG banker Jain leaves Credit Agricole in Middle East
May 12, 2015

MOVES-FIG banker Jain leaves Credit Agricole in Middle East

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Anil Jain has left Credit Agricole, where he was a senior coverage banker for financial institutions in the Middle East, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Jain worked at the French bank for seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. In his job, he was responsible for all bank relationships in the Middle East region. He is moving out of banking, though staying in finance, according to the source.

Khaled Al Masri, a managing director in the bank’s financial institutions group, is covering Jain’s old responsibilities, the source added. The Credit Agricole website was diverting a link to contact Jain to Al Masri’s email address.

A spokesperson for Credit Agricole did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)

