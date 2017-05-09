FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-CADES appoints Jean-Louis Rey as chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-CADES appoints Jean-Louis Rey as chairman

Matt Painvin

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - France's Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale has appointed Jean-Louis Rey as chairman of the board of directors, replacing Patrice Ract Madoux, who held the role for almost 18 years.

Rey joins from ACOSS, the French central agency for social security bodies, where he worked as executive director between 2013 and 2017. Since April 2017 he has been Social Affairs General Inspector.

Prior to that Rey spent most of his career in the Social Welfare office, before becoming deputy director of Social Security for the Ministry of Health and Sports in 2006. (Reporting by Matt Painvin, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.