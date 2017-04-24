FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
MOVES-Cairn’s Jackson joins Hermes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Cairn’s Jackson joins Hermes

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Andrew Jackson has left Cairn Capital to be head of fixed income at rival fund manager Hermes Investment Management.

Jackson was chief investment officer at Cairn, a London-based credit specialist that was bought by Italy's Mediobanca in August 2015. The latter acquired a 51% stake in Cairn from RBS with the option to increase its holding to up to 100% after three years.

In his new role Jackson will report to Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes, and be responsible for the development of the credit and direct lending investment teams and a new multi-asset credit product for institutions. He will also sit on the Hermes strategy group.

Before Cairn, Jackson worked at Bank of America as vice president, European credit structuring. He has also had spells at Fitch Ratings and PwC. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.