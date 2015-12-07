FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Altenburg heads to CaixaBank
December 7, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Altenburg heads to CaixaBank

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Lorenz Altenburg is set to join CaixaBank’s debt capital markets syndicate team from January, a bank spokesman said, following his departure from Nomura earlier this year.

He will be responsible for new debt issuance for sovereign, agency, financial institution and corporate borrowers, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Altenburg previously worked on Nomura’s Europe, Middle East and Africa syndicate team, which he joined as an executive director in 2011. Prior to that, he worked in Societe Generale’s capital markets division. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, writing by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
