Brazil names former minister Belchior as CEO of state bank Caixa
February 10, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil names former minister Belchior as CEO of state bank Caixa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday named former Budget and Planning Minister Miriam Belchior as chief executive of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, the nation’s largest mortgage lender.

Belchior replaces Jorge Hereda, who took the helm of Caixa in 2011, according to a statement from Rousseff’s office. Belchior will take office on Feb. 23, the statement said, adding that Hereda will stay until Belchior appoints a new management team. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

