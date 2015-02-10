FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belchior tapped to run Brazil's Caixa Econômica, source says
February 10, 2015

Belchior tapped to run Brazil's Caixa Econômica, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff plans to name former planning and budget minister Miriam Belchior to run state-controlled Caixa Economica Federal , a government source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Belchior replaces Jorge Hereda, who became the top executive of Brazil’s largest mortgage lender in 2011. The source, who requested anonymity because the decision remains private, did not say when Belchior will assume the post. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

